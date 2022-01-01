Go
Farmacy Food creates tasty meals around your dietary needs, incorporating ingredients known to have various benefits to support your health and well being.
Our meals are created by 2021's Detroit Chef of the Year, Phil Jones and prepared fresh daily then quick-chilled to be heated and eaten at your convenience.

Popular Items

Sweet Tea (Copy)$3.00
Enjoy a delightful blend of hibiscus and chamomile that is highlighted by warm tropical spices.
Oaxacan Chicken Salad$9.99
We add our Oaxacan Chicken to a blend of local greens, served with tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons, and our popular Farmacy Ranch.
This salad is packed with protein, fiber, folate, and vitamin B.
Ginger Turmeric Tea
With the benefit of helping to reduce inflammation, this spirited and spicy brew will give you a little lift!
Carron's Chicken Salad$9.99
We add Grilled Curry Chicken chopped to pieces to our Cornbread, Greens & Peas salad to create this delight. Served with our popular Black Eye Pea Vinaigrette dressing.
This salad is packed with protein, fiber, folate, and vitamin B.
Beef Maafe$12.99
We slow cook tender beef for this bowl in our Groundnut Sauce and match it with delicious and nutritious fonio and Farmacy Fonio.
Fonio is an ancient grain that is naturally gluten free and boasts its own slate of health benefits including strengthening hair, nails, and heart health. Additionally it aides in weight loss and prevents anemia.
Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade
Curry Chicken Rice Bowl$11.99
This bowl takes our Curry Sauce and tops it over Grilled Chicken Breast served with Rice & Peas, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, and Island Sauce. Our curry spice mix includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, and chili pepper. Altogether this is a strong anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants filled, anti-viral and fungal mix aimed at improving heart and digestive health, as well as improving brain function.
Chana Aloo$11.99
Exciting hot dish...
Location

8425 W, McNichols Rd

Detroit MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
