Farm and Feed

Farm + Feed is a new post-apocalyptic geek bar and restaurant in Shops at Legacy. Serving a culturally intergalactic fresh mix of street foods and gaming classics, along with craft cocktails and brews, all while you play video and tabletop games, watch your favorite streams, partake in friendly tournaments and events and maybe occasionally dress up like Sauron. Whether you are a Rainbow road champ, Jungler, Wow-addict, Chessmaster, Scrabble snob, MTG pack destroyer or a level one bard that still hasn’t left the inn, this place is for you. Come out and help create the friendly community and place that we’ve all wanted, but never had!

7401 Lone Star Dr B120

Baowsers$10.00
Warm Pineapple Bun$7.00
salted egg yolk, brown butter, semifreddo
Milk and Cookies$5.75
sea salt chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter chocolate milk made with organic strauss family farms dairy
Hot Fish Sando$15.00
buttermilk fried cod, sichuan chiles, vinegar slaw, pickles, yuzu kosho mayo, potato bun, honey butter potato chips
Rivendell$7.00
Plano TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
