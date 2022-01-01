Farmbird
Farmbird - Ballston - 4121 Wilson Blvd
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Rustico
Come in and enjoy!
The Local Oyster
Come pick up the freshest seafood curbside.
The Union
Come in and enjoy!
Rus Uz
Rus Uz an inspired blend of Russian and Uzbek cuisine. We have two locations in the Washington D.C. metro area. Each within walking distance of a metro station. Rus Uz – Alexandria is next to the Eisenhower metro station and Rus Uz – Arlington is next to the Ballston metro Station. Each of our locations provide the perfect atmosphere to experience the quality and savory tastes of Russia and Uzbekistan. Call to reserve a table or a private dinning room for your special event.