Go
Toast

Farmbird

Farmbird - Ballston - 4121 Wilson Blvd

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b • $

Avg 4.8 (379 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Lime Salad$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Pulled Barbecue Chicken Sandwich$10.90
Pulled barbecue chicken, supergreens slaw.
Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Grilled flour tortilla, soft-scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, roasted breakfast potatoes, and lime crema.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
Barbecue Ranch Plate$10.90
Barbecue sauce, buttermilk ranch, crispy shallots, tarragon. Gluten-free.
Lemon Tzatziki Plate$10.90
Snap pea tzatziki, cucumber, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, pepitas. Gluten-free.
Chipotle Masala Plate$10.90
Spicy chipotle masala sauce, lemon, cilantro, slivered almonds. Gluten-free.
Avocado Basil Plate$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Spicy Roasted Fresno Plate$10.90
Spicy Fresno pepper sauce, pickled red onions, crispy shallots, cilantro. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Greek Goddess Salad$12.45
Sliced chicken breast, cucumber, feta, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lemon, pepitas, pickled red onion, romaine, kale, green goddess ranch. Gluten-free.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b

Arlington VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rustico

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Local Oyster

No reviews yet

Come pick up the freshest seafood curbside.

The Union

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rus Uz

No reviews yet

Rus Uz an inspired blend of Russian and Uzbek cuisine. We have two locations in the Washington D.C. metro area. Each within walking distance of a metro station. Rus Uz – Alexandria is next to the Eisenhower metro station and Rus Uz – Arlington is next to the Ballston metro Station. Each of our locations provide the perfect atmosphere to experience the quality and savory tastes of Russia and Uzbekistan. Call to reserve a table or a private dinning room for your special event.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston