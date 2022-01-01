Go
Farmbird - H Street - 625A H St NE

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

625A H Street NE • $

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Lime Salad$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Barbecue Ranch Plate$10.90
Barbecue sauce, buttermilk ranch, crispy shallots, tarragon. Gluten-free.
Avocado Basil Plate$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Breast or Thigh Kids' Meal$7.95
Chicken breast, chicken thigh, or tofu with rice, a side, and your choice of sauce.
Lemon Tzatziki Plate$10.90
Snap pea tzatziki, cucumber, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, pepitas. Gluten-free.
Greek Goddess Salad$12.45
Sliced chicken breast, cucumber, feta, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lemon, pepitas, pickled red onion, romaine, kale, green goddess ranch. Gluten-free.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
Spicy Roasted Fresno Plate$10.90
Spicy Fresno pepper sauce, pickled red onions, crispy shallots, cilantro. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Chipotle Masala Plate$10.90
Spicy chipotle masala sauce, lemon, cilantro, slivered almonds. Gluten-free.
Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Grilled flour tortilla, soft-scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, roasted breakfast potatoes, and lime crema.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

625A H Street NE

Washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

