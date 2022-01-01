Go
Farm Boy BBQ:

We're Smokin'!
Smoked Meats by chef Paul Marshall using his specialty rubs and sauces. Let's get started! Select at least 3 lbs of meat to your order.

Popular Items

Pint Slaw$6.00
1lb Pulled Pork$27.00
comes with onions, bbq sauce and white bread
1lb Brisket$32.00
comes with onions, bbq sauce and white bread
Location

7 W. Lancaster Avenue

Malvern PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
