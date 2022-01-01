Hudson Farmer and the Fish
Situated on the Riverwalk in Sleepy Hollow, our menu features seasonal specialties from our farm, along with a full raw bar, pizza, and innovative interpretations of your favorite seafood classics.
11 River st
Location
11 River st
Sleepy Hollow NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
The Tapp
Great Drinks. Great Food. Come in and enjoy or Take Away.
The Taco Project - Tarrytown
LIve, Love and Eat Tacos!
Sweet Grass Grill
Come on in and enjoy!