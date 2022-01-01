Go
Farmer & the Cow

We offer a housemade, custom blend of brisket, chuck, and filet, topped with fresh, creative ingredients.

413 North Market Street

Popular Items

Brimley$12.00
Reese’s, Chocolate, Butterfinger, Oreos, M&M
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, Egg, Parmesan, Croutons
Training Wheels$14.00
American Cheese
Badger Badger Mushroom Mushroom$17.00
Mushroom, Duxelles, Sautéed Onion, Hemp Pesto, Goat Cheese
Moo Caliente$17.00
Habanero, Reaper Aioli, Onion Straws, Avocado Crema, Ghost Jack Cheese
***ALERT: VERY SPICY***
Nachos$14.00
Corn, Black Bean, Avocado Crema, Jalapeño, Salsa Verde, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Tajin
Closed on Sunday$15.00
Fried Chicken, Mayo, Ranch Slaw, Housemade Pickles
FTC$17.00
Bacon, Sautéed Onion, House Sauce, Housemade Pickles, American Cheese
Shaved Brussels Salad$13.00
Pepitas, Cranberries, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Mustard Vinaigrette
Rodeo King OG$18.00
Chipotle BBQ, Onion Straws, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cheddar
Location

413 North Market Street

Wilmington DE

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
