Farmers Kitchen + Bar
Come in and enjoy!
750 S 2nd St
Popular Items
Location
750 S 2nd St
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Aster Cafe
The Aster Cafe is located under the trees on the prettiest street in Minneapolis. Overlooking the mighty Mississippi river and the skyline of the city, the Aster is a candle-lit restaurant-bar with a sweet European patio. Live music, great brunches, craft beers and cocktails, and a thoughtful wine list add up to City Pages calling us the “best place to go on a first date”. Under Executive Chef Drew Ledo, our menu is fresh (no deep fryers!) and inventive. We also have lovely spaces for events and weddings, which you can check out by contacting our Event Goddess. So get down here!
Guthrie
Come in and enjoy!
Bacon Social House
Come in and enjoy!!
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Serving Award-Winning Thai Cuisine since 1983. Offering full bar, happy hour, private party rooms, catering and more.