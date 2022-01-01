Go
Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St

Popular Items

Garden Melt$14.00
Zucchini, yellow squash, sweet peppers, Alemar Fromage Blanc, mixed greens, tomato jam, herb pesto, ciabatta
Roasted Chicken & Dumplings$23.00
Roast Wild Acres Chicken, herbed dumplings, seasonal vegetables, chicken au jus
Fern + Dale$15.00
Roasted Ferndale turkey breast, smoked bacon, Swiss, mixed greens, cranberry relish, dijon mayo, honey wheat
Shore Lunch$16.00
Crispy fried walleye, tomato, cucumber, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, ciabatta
Field Hand Burger$17.00
Grass fed beef, fried onions, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo, brioche roll
Baby Beet Salad$16.00
Roasted Baby Beets, Shaved Red Onions,
Field Greens, Donnay Dairy Goat Cheese, Toasted Walnuts, Sherry Wine Vinaigrette
Farmhouse Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, crisp greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, herbed buttermilk dressing
Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Whole Grain Milling's buckwheat flour, chocolate chips
Location

750 S 2nd St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
