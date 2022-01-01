Farmer's Table
A place to grab lunch on the go or linger over a delicious farm to table meal with family, friends and business associates. Locally-sourced New American fare is offered in a rustic-chic setting with a tropical patio.
951 US-1 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
951 US-1
North Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 32 years.
Draft House Bar & Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
Limoncello Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
Stage Kitchen and Bar
Flavor forward cuisine