Farmer's Table

A place to grab lunch on the go or linger over a delicious farm to table meal with family, friends and business associates. Locally-sourced New American fare is offered in a rustic-chic setting with a tropical patio.

Ramen Bowl$23.00
Cobb Salad$18.00
Romaine Hearts, Chicken, Egg, Avocado,
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots, Bacon,
Choice of Dressing
Farmer's Cheeseburger$16.00
Cheeseburger in Paradise$14.00
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Margherita FB$16.00
Spasta & Meatballs$19.00
Choice of Chicken or Vegan Meatballs,
Spaghetti Squash, Organic Spinach,
Tomato Basil Sauce / 21
ADD: Vegan Mozzarella or
House Made Mozzarella / 2
Heirloom Chicken$27.00
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Romaine Hearts, Feta, Cucumbers,
Peppers, Red Onions, Olives, Tomatoes,
Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette
Florida 77 Salad$15.00
Field Greens, Avocado, Oranges, Carrots,
Hearts of Palm, Candied Cashews,
Mile Marker 77 Vinaigrette
951 US-1

North Palm Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
