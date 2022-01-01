Go
F + B image
American

F + B

Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

750 S 2nd St

Minneapolis, MN 55401

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Autumn Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, Shepherd's Way Hope cheese, poached apples, carrots, candied walnuts, pumpkin maple vinaigrette.
Kernza Karmelita Bar$4.50
A Birchwood Cafe favorite, made with Minnesota grown Kernza!
NO Utensils
Lamb Burger$18.00
Lamb patty, garlic aioli, roasted mushrooms, pickled red onion, lettuce, cheddar or blue cheese, Birchwood butter bun.
Peanut Lemongrass Soba Noodle Salad$18.00
Soba noodles, seasonal vegetables, mixed lettuces, peanut lemongrass dressing, sesame seeds. Choice of sesame tofu or chicken confit
Lavender Lemonade$6.00
16oz lavender lemonade made with organic lemon juice. A state fair favorite!
YES Utensils
Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press$7.00
Farmer's Union Coffee Shop Classic
Coconut Cream Pie$7.00
Decadent dark chocolate ganache marries sweet, creamy coconut custard in our buttery pastry crust.
Heirloom Tomato Sweet Corn BLT$15.00
Sweet corn chipotle coulis, bacon, heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, pesto mayo, Kernza focaccia. Served with mixed greens

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis MN 55401

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

EaTo

No reviews yet

Italian inspired with a neighborhood approach!

The Armory

No reviews yet

The Minneapolis Armory is an 8,400-person capacity music and events venue located at 500 South 6th St. in Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. The Armory was built for the Minnesota National Guard in 1935–36 and also used by the Minneapolis Lakers of the NBA from 1947-1960.

Guthrie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bacon Social House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

F + B

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston