Farmhaus Burgers

466 Flowing Wells Rd

***FIRE***
Side Fries w/ Salt & Pepper$2.25
BYO Beef$7.00
#6 Farmstyle$10.25
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, heirloom smoked bacon, Duke's mayo, and a sunny-side-up local farm egg
Side Onion Rings$3.00
*made with eggs, dairy, and gluten*
Cobb Salad$9.25
All-natural grilled chicken breast, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, heirloom smoked bacon, hard-boiled farm egg, Point Reyes' blue cheese
BYO Turkey$7.25
#1 Haus$8.50
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, grilled onions, and whole grain mustard
#4 Wild Turkey$8.25
Ground turkey patty served with avocado, lettuce, tomato, Haus pickled onions, and Sriracha mayo
BYO Single Patty Burger$4.25
Location

466 Flowing Wells Rd

Martinez GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
