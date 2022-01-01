Go
Toast

Farmhouse Café & Eatery

Farmhouse Café & Eatery

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

301 Center Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers with Fries$11.95
Cobb Salad$16.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Red Onions, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Roasted Tomatoes. Over Garden Greens
Chopped Kale Salad$15.95
"Grated Granny Smith Apples, Mixed w/Red Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Mandarin Oranges, Chick Peas, Scallions, and Pumpkin Seeds"
Hamburger$15.95
Our Burgers Are 8oz Certified Angus Beef “Pat LaFrieda” Brand
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickle, on a Brioche Bun.
W/ Choice of French Fries or Potato Chips, or Garden Salad.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$16.95
Avocado, Black Beans and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Salsa Verde & Sour Cream on the Side"
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$16.95
Panko Crusted Chicken, Arugula, Plum Tomatoes, Red Onions and Fresh Mozzarella. On Ciabatta
Asian Chopped Salad$14.95
Red & Green Cabbage, Tomatoes, Scallions, Carrots, Sprouts Crispy Wontons Mixed with Garden Greens. Suggested Dressing; Carrot Ginger
Farmhouse Panko Chicken Club$16.95
Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Chipotle Mayo. On Ciabatta Bread"
Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad$16.95
Avocado, Grilled Corn, Cheddar, Tomatoes,  Black Beans, Garden Greens
Panko Crusted Chicken Milanese Salad$16.95
Cherry Tomatoes, Radicchio, Belgian Endives, Parmesan Cheese, Arugula
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

301 Center Ave

Westwood NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
