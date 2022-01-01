Go
Toast

Farmhouse Delray

Come in and enjoy!
We are a prolific restaurant model crafted upon a philosophy the management team takes pride in. Respecting the guests; Honoring the environment and Supporting local purveyors, Gary Rack's Farmhouse Kitchen only serves 'just-good-food'. Farmhouse Kitchen was cultivated to represent a powerful mission, to not only serve as a place to dine, but offer the farm-fresh lifestyle we all crave

204 East Atlantic Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

7 Veggie$21.00
Pomodoro, peppers, zucchini, asparagus, tomato, red onion, mushrooms, cauliflower and mozzarella
Salmon$29.00
Simply Grilled with choice of sauce and baby green salad with vinaigrette
Avocado Caesar$18.00
roasted garlic tahini dressing with shaved parmesan cheese, baby heirloom tomato, toasted almonds and roasted sesame seed dusted avocado
Truffle Mushroom$24.00
Truffle, Foraged Mushrooms, Pistachios, Balsamic Braised Onion, Shaved carpaccio
Buffalo Cauliflower$15.00
Buffalo sauce, pea tendrils, almonds and yogurt ranch
Chicken and Apple Flat$22.00
Shaved roasted chicken with green apples, mozzarella, toasted almonds, Vermont cheddar, dates and ricotta
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Cinnamon Fall Spice and Maple Balsaamic
Kale Yeah$17.00
roasted cauliflower, crumbled goat cheese, “trail” mix, white beans with lemon poppy vinaigrette
Buffalo Burger$22.00
balsamic onions, poached pear and cheddar on a Whole Grain Bun
See full menu

Location

204 East Atlantic Avenue

Delray Beach FL

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pour & Famous

No reviews yet

A throwback cocktail dive rich with events and good times!
Rage. Regret. Repeat.

Windy City Pizza

No reviews yet

401 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

RACKS Fish House & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston