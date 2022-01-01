Go
Toast

Farmhouse

Originating in 2011 with the opening of Farmhouse Tavern in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Farmheads is a hospitality group with the mission of offering affordable, approachable Midwestern fare based on locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. Since opening our doors to Farmhouse Chicago, operating partners Ferdia Doherty and TJ Callahan have grown that first location into a series of concepts (Farmhouse Evanston, Farm Bar in Lakeview, Farm Bar Edgewater) with a shared vision of utilizing the bounty available within a four state footprint of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Responsible. Local. Sustainable. Social.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

703 Church St • $$

Avg 4 (3710 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Fry$21.00
Rotating Beer Battered Fried Fish with French Fries and Sauce Gribiche
Bread Pudding$9.00
Brown Dog Farm Honey, Brioche Bread, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce
Sm Tavern Fries W/Garlic Mayo$7.00
Statler Chicken$23.00
Rutabaga Mash, Roasted mushrooms, Wilted Kale, Creamy Mushroom Demi
Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
Served with Ketchup & Spicy Curd Sauce
Chopped Salad$14.00
Chicory, Raddicchio, Cucumber, Tomato, Winter Citrus, Crumbled Egg, Dry Cranberries, Crispy Bacon, Red Wine Herb Vinaigrette
Root Cellar Salad$14.00
Poached Red Wine Apples, Golden Beets, Arugula & Spinach, Sherry Balsamic Reduction, Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans
Veggie Burger$14.00
Beets, Brown Rice, Oats Black Beans, Dried Cherries and a whole bunch of spices. Muenster Cheese, Kettle Chips
Classic Burger$18.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Jam, Sharp Cheddar, Butter Bun, Sunny Side Egg, French Fries
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Buffalo sauce, Tomato, Celery, Carrot, Butter Bun with Kettle Chips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

703 Church St

Evanston IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ridgeville Tavern

No reviews yet

Evanston's neighborhood tavern with high quality tavern fare and drinks.

Viet Nom Nom

No reviews yet

Viet Nom Nom is a Vietnamese-inspired restaurant serving housemade and local flavors!

Next of Kin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Next of Kin Restaurant - our full service spot serving Artful American Cuisine. Combining local ingredients & hearth cooking to elevate & reinvent the nostalgic dishes we love, served with a hearty dose of warm, neighborhood hospitality.
Next of Kin Restaurant was designed to delight our Evanston community & meet your dining desires. Enjoy our Chef-designed dishes for dinner & drinks (lunch & weekend brunch reopening soon!) fit for a regular weeknight treat or any special occasion.

Reza's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston