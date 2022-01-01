Originating in 2011 with the opening of Farmhouse Tavern in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Farmheads is a hospitality group with the mission of offering affordable, approachable Midwestern fare based on locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. Since opening our doors to Farmhouse Chicago, operating partners Ferdia Doherty and TJ Callahan have grown that first location into a series of concepts (Farmhouse Evanston, Farm Bar in Lakeview, Farm Bar Edgewater) with a shared vision of utilizing the bounty available within a four state footprint of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Responsible. Local. Sustainable. Social.



