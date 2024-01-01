Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Ashton
  • /
  • Farmhouse Fixin’s - 6169 Ashton Upland Rd
Main picView gallery

Farmhouse Fixin’s - 6169 Ashton Upland Rd

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6169 Ashton Upland Rd

Ashton, WV 25503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6169 Ashton Upland Rd, Ashton WV 25503

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Railways Bar and Grill - Railways
orange starNo Reviews
17426 Charleston Road Buffalo, WV 25033
View restaurantnext
Hillbilly Hot Dogs
orange star4.5 • 306
6951 Ohio River Rd Lesage, WV 25537
View restaurantnext
Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que Milton - 325 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
325 East Main Street Milton, WV 25541
View restaurantnext
Wok'd - 3554 teays valley road suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
3554 teays valley road suite 100 hurricane, WV 25526
View restaurantnext
Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles - Hurricane - 3501 Teays Valley Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3501 Teays Valley Rd Hurricane, WV 25526
View restaurantnext
The Colony
orange starNo Reviews
418 2nd Ave. Gallipolis, OH 45631
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Ashton

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (29 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Farmhouse Fixin’s - 6169 Ashton Upland Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston