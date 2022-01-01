Go
Toast
  • /
  • Quinter
  • /
  • Farm House Cooking & Catering

Farm House Cooking & Catering

Farm House Cooking & Catering is the place to go for Lattes, Americanos, Espresso, and Hot Chocolate to name a few gourmet drinks offered! You can find Cheeseburgers, Taco Salad, Chicken Salad (crispy or grilled) and many more lunch offerings as well.

915 Park Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Burger$6.00
1/3 lb burger on a toasted gourmet bun. Your choice of cheeses and toppings.
Crispy Fries$1.75
Crispy fries cooked till golden and delicious.
Seasoned waffle fries (not sweet potato)$1.75
seasoned potato fries fried crispy
Pepsi$1.75
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad$8.50
Chipotle marinated chicken breast, grilled and served over a bed of shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, guacamole and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Strips$4.50
3 crispy chicken strips served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ.
Fried Tacos$6.50
2 soft flour shelled tortillas, filled with taco meat, then fried crisp. Topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with taco sauce and sour cream.
Cheese Curds$3.75
Curds of breaded mozzarella cheese, fried crisp.
Smothered burrito$7.50
Beef, bean, and cheddar cheese wrapped in our 14 inch flour tortilla. Covered with nacho cheese sauce. Topped with shredded lettuce, more cheddar cheese and tomato's. Served with picante sauce.
Crispy Chicken salad$7.50
Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, boil eggs, cucumber, topped with diced crispy chicken. Served with ranch, Dorothy lynch, or honey mustard.
See full menu

Location

915 Park Street

Quinter KS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston