FARMHOUSE Café & Eatery

OFFERS AMERICAN CUISINE AND FLAVORES FROM AROUND
THE WORLD, SPECIALIZING IN HOMESTYLE COMFORT
FOODS, HEARTY AND HEALTY SALADS, BURGERS,
SANDWICHES, SOUPS & STEWS.
Popular Items

Cobb Salad$16.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Red Onions, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Roasted Tomatoes. Over Garden Greens
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA (Lg.)$12.95
Pico De Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$16.95
"Homemade Basil Pesto Aioli, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula and Mozzarella. On Ciabatta Bread"
Grilled Chicken Wrap$16.95
"Avocado, Black Beans and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Salsa Verde & Sour Cream on the Side"
Chopped Kale Salad$15.95
"Grated Granny Smith Apples, Mixed w/Red Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Mandarin Oranges, Chick Peas, Scallions, and Pumpkin Seeds"
Farmhouse Panko Chicken Club$16.95
Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Chipotle Mayo. On Ciabatta Bread"
Hamburger$15.95
Our Burgers Are 8oz Certified Angus Beef “Pat LaFrieda” Brand
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickle, on a Brioche Bun.
W/Choice of French Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Garden Salad.
W/Sweet Potato Fries Add +1.00
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$16.95
"Panko Crusted Chicken, Arugula, Plum Tomatoes, Red Onions and Fresh Mozzarella. On Ciabatta"
Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad$16.95
Avocado, Grilled Corn, Cheddar, Tomatoes,  Black Beans, Garden Greens
Panko Crusted Chicken Milanese Salad$16.95
Cherry Tomatoes, Radicchio, Belgian Endives, Parmesan Cheese, Arugula
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15 E Madison Ave

Cresskill NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
