Farmhouse Tap + Tavern
Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
319 Reviews
$
186 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
186 Main Street, Altamont NY 12009
Nearby restaurants
Mountain View Brasserie
The Mountain View Brasserie is a modern American restaurant located in the heart of the scenic Catskill Mountains in upstate New York. The restaurant offers a modern take on classical cuisine, combined with the utmost of service and experience. We invite you to visit with us and experience culinary delights crafted by accomplished culinary team. Our passion for superior quality ingredients and meticulous preparation make for an exceptional dining experience. Our extensive wine list pairs seamlessly with our fresh menu and our signature cocktails are refreshing, classic, and tastefully exotic. We are excited to serve you in our newly renovated dining room or outdoors!
The Woodhouse Lodge (Woodhouse Pizza)
Woodhouse Pizza is open for Takeout or Hangout! Serving a selection of natural wines, cocktails, local beer, small plates, and pizza with ingredients from neighborhood farms.
Bring a blanket and relax on the grounds of The Woodhouse Lodge, sit by a fire pit, enjoy the patio - or grab a table in the revived dance hall-turned casual dining room.
We can't wait to see you!
Freehold Country Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Five Furlongs Tavern
Come in and enjoy!