Mountain View Brasserie

The Mountain View Brasserie is a modern American restaurant located in the heart of the scenic Catskill Mountains in upstate New York. The restaurant offers a modern take on classical cuisine, combined with the utmost of service and experience. We invite you to visit with us and experience culinary delights crafted by accomplished culinary team. Our passion for superior quality ingredients and meticulous preparation make for an exceptional dining experience. Our extensive wine list pairs seamlessly with our fresh menu and our signature cocktails are refreshing, classic, and tastefully exotic. We are excited to serve you in our newly renovated dining room or outdoors!

