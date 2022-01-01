Go
Farmhouse Tap + Tavern image

Farmhouse Tap + Tavern

Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

319 Reviews

$

186 Main Street

Altamont, NY 12009

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Wood-Fired Wings$16.00
mild, medium, hot, maple chipotle, smoked cherry bbq, garlic parm, korean bbq, dry rub signature spice
Margherita$14.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
Buffalo Chicken Mac$17.00
crispy chicken pieces, cavatappi pasta, buffalo sauce, monterey cheddar, blue cheese and cracker crumb
Classic Burger$16.00
Local Short Rib, Brisket + Chuck Blend, LTO, american cheese
Smashburger$18.00
Local Short Rib, Brisket + Chuck Blend smash patties, smoked gouda, bacon, mixed pepper jam, smash sauce
Fried Brussels$9.00
Cashews, spicy maple glaze
Pickle Pizza$16.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
fire roasted pulled chicken, apples, cranberries, celery
Avocado BLT$16.00
Avocado, candied bacon, sour dough, sliced tomato, peppered balsamic mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

186 Main Street, Altamont NY 12009

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mountain View Brasserie

No reviews yet

The Mountain View Brasserie is a modern American restaurant located in the heart of the scenic Catskill Mountains in upstate New York. The restaurant offers a modern take on classical cuisine, combined with the utmost of service and experience. We invite you to visit with us and experience culinary delights crafted by accomplished culinary team. Our passion for superior quality ingredients and meticulous preparation make for an exceptional dining experience. Our extensive wine list pairs seamlessly with our fresh menu and our signature cocktails are refreshing, classic, and tastefully exotic. We are excited to serve you in our newly renovated dining room or outdoors!

The Woodhouse Lodge (Woodhouse Pizza)

No reviews yet

Woodhouse Pizza is open for Takeout or Hangout! Serving a selection of natural wines, cocktails, local beer, small plates, and pizza with ingredients from neighborhood farms.
Bring a blanket and relax on the grounds of The Woodhouse Lodge, sit by a fire pit, enjoy the patio - or grab a table in the revived dance hall-turned casual dining room.
We can't wait to see you!

Freehold Country Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Five Furlongs Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Farmhouse Tap + Tavern

orange star4.5 • 319 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston