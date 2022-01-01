Farmingdale restaurants you'll love
Farmingdale's top cuisines
Must-try Farmingdale restaurants
More about The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale
The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale
189 Main Street, Farmingdale
|Popular items
|Classic (pork) Banh Mi
|$9.95
Grilled pork belly, Cha (a Vietnamese cold cut) and a house special pate served on a toasted fresh baguette filled w/cilantro, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon
|Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
|$12.95
Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
|Pho Chay (vegetable)
with tofu and seasonal vegetable
More about SESAME Chinese Kitchen
NOODLES
SESAME Chinese Kitchen
503 CONKLIN ST, Farmingdale
|Popular items
|House Sesame Chicken
|$10.95
Deep-fried chicken with house special sesame sauce, served with steamed broccoli on the side.
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$9.95
Stir-fried noodles with chicken, scallions, onion, bean sprouts and cabbage
|General Tso’s Chicken
|$10.95
Deep-fried chicken in sweet, sour and spicy sauce, served with broccoli.
More about YAAAS TEA-FARMINGDALE
YAAAS TEA-FARMINGDALE
118 secatogue Ave, farmingdale
|Popular items
|Iced Salted Caramel Brûlée BOBO
|$5.95
Organic Espresso combined with sweet caramel, cold milk and served over ice then topped with cheezo cream served with brown sugar boba
|Fresh Lemonade Strawberry
|$4.95
Refreshing sips of 100% natural freshly made lemonade shaken up with strawberry flavor and ice. A delightful sweet strawberry and fresh citrusy blend that will revitalize your day.
|Sunset Passion Oolong Tea
|$4.75
Golden in color our unique roasted oolong tea is balanced with the passion fruit flavor
More about MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale
|Popular items
|Steak King Egg Roll
|$3.95
A crispy egg roll filled with steak, king oyster mushrooms, leeks, and our house special black pepper sauce. Served with Sriracha Aioli on the side.
|Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Mini pork wontons complemented with roast pork, fresh baby bok choy, and finely sliced scallions in a soul-warming chicken broth.
|Popcorn Wontons
|$4.95
Oven-baked, crispy, fun-sized pork wontons. Served with Ginger Vinegar sauce on the side.
More about MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN
MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN
300 FULTON STREET, FARMINGDALE
|Popular items
|Wonton Soup Base (Quart)
|$10.00
Quart
|Emperor Tso Sauce (5 gl)
|$68.00
5 Gallons/White Bucket
|Chicken for Main (24 lb) Brown Box
|$111.05
24lb (8 bags x 3lb) in ((14-8) Brown Box)
More about Arrosto Italian Rotisserie
SALADS • CHICKEN
Arrosto Italian Rotisserie
2263 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Salad
|$8.99
|½ Bird 5 Spice Chicken
|$13.99
|¼ Bird 5 Spice Chicken - White
|$11.99
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale
SUSHI • NOODLES
TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale
122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale
|Popular items
|Any Three Rolls
|$14.00
Choice of three rolls
|Tasty Mini Wonton Soup
|$4.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
|Edamame
|$5.00
Steamed Soy Bean Pods With Sea Salt
More about Main Street Pizza Company- South Farmingdale
Main Street Pizza Company- South Farmingdale
302 Main Street, South Farmingdale
|Popular items
|18" Margherita Pizza
|$20.00
fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil
|18" Large Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
|Homemade Mozzarella Lunas
|$10.00
More about Kick'n Chicken
Kick'n Chicken
342 Main Street, Farmingdale
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$4.95
Fried Pickles, Kick'n Sauce
|OG SAMMY w/ Fries
|$11.95
Comes With Fries. Fried chicken breast, Choose Heat, Kick'n Pickles, Slaw & Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.
|Sweet Corn Pudding
|$4.95
Golden Sweet and Savory
More about Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar
282 Main Street, Farmingdale
More about The MeetBall Place - Farmingdale
The MeetBall Place - Farmingdale
206 main st, Farmingdale
More about Red Volpe Slices
Red Volpe Slices
850 Main St, Farmingdale
More about Gyro&Taco
Gyro&Taco
356 FULTON STREET, Farmingdale
More about Gotta Empanada
Gotta Empanada
54 west main st, patchogue
More about Portly Porker
Portly Porker
206 main st, farmingdale
More about Lenny's Pizza Time
Lenny's Pizza Time
199d Merritts Road, South Farmingdale
More about Harleys Grille
Harleys Grille
283 Main Street, Farmingdale