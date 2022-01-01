Farmingdale restaurants you'll love

Farmingdale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Farmingdale

Farmingdale's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Sushi
Salad
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Farmingdale restaurants

The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale image

 

The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale

189 Main Street, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic (pork) Banh Mi$9.95
Grilled pork belly, Cha (a Vietnamese cold cut) and a house special pate served on a toasted fresh baguette filled w/cilantro, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$12.95
Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Pho Chay (vegetable)
with tofu and seasonal vegetable
SESAME Chinese Kitchen image

NOODLES

SESAME Chinese Kitchen

503 CONKLIN ST, Farmingdale

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Sesame Chicken$10.95
Deep-fried chicken with house special sesame sauce, served with steamed broccoli on the side.
Chicken Lo Mein$9.95
Stir-fried noodles with chicken, scallions, onion, bean sprouts and cabbage
General Tso’s Chicken$10.95
Deep-fried chicken in sweet, sour and spicy sauce, served with broccoli.
YAAAS TEA-FARMINGDALE image

 

YAAAS TEA-FARMINGDALE

118 secatogue Ave, farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Iced Salted Caramel Brûlée BOBO$5.95
Organic Espresso combined with sweet caramel, cold milk and served over ice then topped with cheezo cream served with brown sugar boba
Fresh Lemonade Strawberry$4.95
Refreshing sips of 100% natural freshly made lemonade shaken up with strawberry flavor and ice. A delightful sweet strawberry and fresh citrusy blend that will revitalize your day.
Sunset Passion Oolong Tea$4.75
Golden in color our unique roasted oolong tea is balanced with the passion fruit flavor
MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen image

 

MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen

1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak King Egg Roll$3.95
A crispy egg roll filled with steak, king oyster mushrooms, leeks, and our house special black pepper sauce. Served with Sriracha Aioli on the side.
Wonton Soup$4.95
Mini pork wontons complemented with roast pork, fresh baby bok choy, and finely sliced scallions in a soul-warming chicken broth.
Popcorn Wontons$4.95
Oven-baked, crispy, fun-sized pork wontons. Served with Ginger Vinegar sauce on the side.
MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN image

 

MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN

300 FULTON STREET, FARMINGDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wonton Soup Base (Quart)$10.00
Quart
Emperor Tso Sauce (5 gl)$68.00
5 Gallons/White Bucket
Chicken for Main (24 lb) Brown Box$111.05
24lb (8 bags x 3lb) in ((14-8) Brown Box)
Arrosto Italian Rotisserie image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Arrosto Italian Rotisserie

2263 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad$8.99
½ Bird 5 Spice Chicken$13.99
¼ Bird 5 Spice Chicken - White$11.99
TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale image

SUSHI • NOODLES

TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale

Avg 4.3 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Any Three Rolls$14.00
Choice of three rolls
Tasty Mini Wonton Soup$4.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
Edamame$5.00
Steamed Soy Bean Pods With Sea Salt
Main Street Pizza Company- South Farmingdale image

 

Main Street Pizza Company- South Farmingdale

302 Main Street, South Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
18" Margherita Pizza$20.00
fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil
18" Large Cheese Pizza$17.00
Homemade Mozzarella Lunas$10.00
Lenny's Pizzeria image

 

Lenny's Pizzeria

199 Merritts, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Main pic

 

Nunzi's Restaurant

125 Secatogue avenue, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kick'n Chicken

342 Main Street, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$4.95
Fried Pickles, Kick'n Sauce
OG SAMMY w/ Fries$11.95
Comes With Fries. Fried chicken breast, Choose Heat, Kick'n Pickles, Slaw & Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Sweet Corn Pudding$4.95
Golden Sweet and Savory
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar

282 Main Street, Farmingdale

Avg 4.4 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

The MeetBall Place - Farmingdale

206 main st, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Volpe Slices image

 

Red Volpe Slices

850 Main St, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Gyro&Taco

356 FULTON STREET, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Gotta Empanada

54 west main st, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Portly Porker

206 main st, farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Lenny's Pizza Time

199d Merritts Road, South Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Harleys Grille

283 Main Street, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Farmingdale

Wonton Soup

Wontons

Egg Rolls

Pork Dumplings

Lo Mein

Dumplings

More near Farmingdale to explore

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
