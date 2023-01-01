Bruschetta in Farmingdale
Farmingdale restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Lennys Pizza Time
Lennys Pizza Time
199 Merritts, Farmingdale
|Chicken Bruschetta
|$20.95
Fried chicken, topped with tomato, red onion, and fresh mozzarella tossed in balsamic and oil
More about Francesco's of Farmingdale
Francesco's of Farmingdale
107 northwest drive, South Farmingdale
|Grilled Chicken Bruschetta
|$20.00
Topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh chopped tomatoes, onions & topped with balsamic vinegar
|Breaded Chicken Bruschetta
|$20.00
Topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh chopped tomatoes, onions & topped with balsamic vinegar