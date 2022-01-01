Cake in Farmingdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

YAAAS TEA-Farmingdale

118 secatogue Ave, farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cloud Roll Cake$5.00
Soft chocolate chiffon cake with very light and fresh cream, gently rolled together and served per slice
Mango Mousse Cake$5.00
Vanilla chiffon cake topped with a layer of mango and blueberry mousse cake.
Strawberry Mousse Cake$5.00
Chocolate chiffon cake topped with a layer of strawberry mousse cake.
More about YAAAS TEA-Farmingdale
The MeetBall Place - Farmingdale

206 main st, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB CAKE$16.00
More about The MeetBall Place - Farmingdale
SUSHI • NOODLES

TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale

Avg 4.3 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lava Cake$8.00
Sushi Cake$17.00
Layered sushi rice topped with tuna, avacado, eel with eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

