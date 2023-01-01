Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carbonara in
Farmingdale
/
Farmingdale
/
Carbonara
Farmingdale restaurants that serve carbonara
Lennys Pizza Time
199 Merritts, Farmingdale
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Carbonara
$16.25
Pancetta, peas and shallots in a cream sauce
More about Lennys Pizza Time
Vico Restaurant & Bar
313 Main Street, Farmingdale
No reviews yet
Carbonara Suppli
$10.00
stuffed with pasta, cheese + bacon with a garlic sauce
More about Vico Restaurant & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Farmingdale
Prosciutto
Chicken Rolls
Miso Soup
Gyoza
French Fries
Lentil Soup
Wonton Soup
Custard
More near Farmingdale to explore
Hicksville
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Massapequa
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Amityville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Massapequa Park
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Woodbury
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2125 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(625 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(362 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(247 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1643 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston