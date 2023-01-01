Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Farmingdale

Farmingdale restaurants
Farmingdale restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Kokyou Ramen EM - 2263 Broadhollow Road

2263 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale

Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice with Japanese curry sauce, spring mixed, shitake mushrooms, baby tomato, and pickled radish.
Chicken Katsu Donburi$14.95
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet over rice, spring mix, baby tomato, shitake mushroom, and pickle radish.
Flavor-A-Bowl - 503 Conklin Street

503 Conklin Street, Farmingdale

Fried Chicken Katsu Bento Box$16.95
Fried chicken cutlet, half soft boiled egg, steamed white rice, Japanese pickled radish, salad, red ginger, choice of homemade sauce, served with miso soup.
Chicken Katsu Ramen$16.95
Fried chicken cutlet, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungus, sweet corn, scallion, seaweed nori, choice of broth
