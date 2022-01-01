Curry in Farmingdale
Farmingdale restaurants that serve curry
More about MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN
MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN
300 FULTON STREET, FARMINGDALE
|Curry Powder - 1 jar (16 oz)
|$5.27
[TW - 1 jar / ThFSa - 1 jar / Sun - 1 jar]
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale
SUSHI • NOODLES
TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale
122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale
|Thai Red Curry Casserole
|$19.00
String beans, potato & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce
|Lunch-Red Curry Seafood
|$15.00
Mixed lobster, shrimp, scallops, string beans, potatoes & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce