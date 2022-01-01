Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Farmingdale

Farmingdale restaurants
Farmingdale restaurants that serve curry

MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN

300 FULTON STREET, FARMINGDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Powder - 1 jar (16 oz)$5.27
[TW - 1 jar / ThFSa - 1 jar / Sun - 1 jar]
More about MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale

Avg 4.3 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Red Curry Casserole$19.00
String beans, potato & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce
Lunch-Red Curry Seafood$15.00
Mixed lobster, shrimp, scallops, string beans, potatoes & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

