Egg rolls in Farmingdale
Farmingdale restaurants that serve egg rolls
SESAME Chinese Kitchen
503 CONKLIN ST, Farmingdale
|Egg Roll
|$1.95
Egg roll with cabbage and pork, served with duck sauce.
MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale
|Roast Pork Egg Roll
|$2.25
A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!
|Vegetable Egg Roll
|$2.25
(vegetarian) A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!
|Steak King Egg Roll
|$3.95
A crispy egg roll filled with steak, king oyster mushrooms, leeks, and our house special black pepper sauce. Served with Sriracha Aioli on the side.