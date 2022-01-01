Egg rolls in Farmingdale

Go
Farmingdale restaurants
Toast

Farmingdale restaurants that serve egg rolls

SESAME Chinese Kitchen image

NOODLES

SESAME Chinese Kitchen

503 CONKLIN ST, Farmingdale

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Roll$1.95
Egg roll with cabbage and pork, served with duck sauce.
More about SESAME Chinese Kitchen
Roast Pork Egg Roll image

 

MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen

1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Pork Egg Roll$2.25
A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!
Vegetable Egg Roll$2.25
(vegetarian) A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!
Steak King Egg Roll$3.95
A crispy egg roll filled with steak, king oyster mushrooms, leeks, and our house special black pepper sauce. Served with Sriracha Aioli on the side.
More about MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN image

 

MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN

300 FULTON STREET, FARMINGDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Roll-Roast Pork-J 春卷 (90) Green Basket$58.50
90 pieces in Green Basket
More about MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmingdale

Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

Wontons

Lo Mein

Wonton Soup

Map

More near Farmingdale to explore

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston