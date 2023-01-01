Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Farmingdale

Go
Farmingdale restaurants
Toast

Farmingdale restaurants that serve french toast

Banner pic

 

317

317 Main Street, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$14.00
maple syrup + smoked bacon
More about 317
Item pic

 

GYRO and TACO HOUSE

356 Fulton Street, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Omelette French Toast$7.99
2 whole eggs, diced tomatoes, mushroom, baby spinach, onions, green pepper.
Meat Lovers Omelette French Toast$7.99
2 whole eggs with turkey bacon and beef sausage.
More about GYRO and TACO HOUSE

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmingdale

Wonton Soup

Oreo Cake

Gnocchi

Vegetable Dumplings

Chicken Tenders

Gyoza

Miso Soup

Tacos

Map

More near Farmingdale to explore

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston