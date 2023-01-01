Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Farmingdale
/
Farmingdale
/
French Toast
Farmingdale restaurants that serve french toast
317
317 Main Street, Farmingdale
No reviews yet
French Toast
$14.00
maple syrup + smoked bacon
More about 317
GYRO and TACO HOUSE
356 Fulton Street, Farmingdale
No reviews yet
Veggie Omelette French Toast
$7.99
2 whole eggs, diced tomatoes, mushroom, baby spinach, onions, green pepper.
Meat Lovers Omelette French Toast
$7.99
2 whole eggs with turkey bacon and beef sausage.
More about GYRO and TACO HOUSE
