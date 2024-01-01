Fried dumplings in Farmingdale
Farmingdale restaurants that serve fried dumplings
MOGU MODERN CHINESE KITCHEN
1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale
|Air-Fried Szechuan Chili Dumplings
|$9.95
Air-fried dumplings topped with Chili Infusion Sauce, sliced scallions, and crushed peanuts.
|Air-Fried Dumplings
|$9.95
You spoke, we listened. You can now get our dumplings air-fried instead of steamed! 6 authentic northeast style handmade air-fried dumplings with your choice of pork or vegetable. Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.