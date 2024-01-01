Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried dumplings in Farmingdale

Go
Farmingdale restaurants
Toast

Farmingdale restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Consumer pic

 

Lotus Restaurant

345 Conklin St, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Dumplings$8.00
More about Lotus Restaurant
Item pic

 

MOGU MODERN CHINESE KITCHEN

1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Air-Fried Szechuan Chili Dumplings$9.95
Air-fried dumplings topped with Chili Infusion Sauce, sliced scallions, and crushed peanuts.
Air-Fried Dumplings$9.95
You spoke, we listened. You can now get our dumplings air-fried instead of steamed! 6 authentic northeast style handmade air-fried dumplings with your choice of pork or vegetable. Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.
More about MOGU MODERN CHINESE KITCHEN

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmingdale

Garlic Knots

Curry Chicken

Mozzarella Sticks

Waffles

Chicken Rolls

Shrimp Tacos

Burritos

Curry

Map

More near Farmingdale to explore

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1977 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston