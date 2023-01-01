Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried ravioli in
Farmingdale
/
Farmingdale
/
Fried Ravioli
Farmingdale restaurants that serve fried ravioli
Lennys Pizza Time
199 Merritts, Farmingdale
No reviews yet
Fried Ravioli (6)
$10.50
More about Lennys Pizza Time
Francesco's of Farmingdale
107 northwest drive, South Farmingdale
No reviews yet
Fried Ravioli
$11.00
Cheese ravioli fried with marinara sauce on the side
More about Francesco's of Farmingdale
