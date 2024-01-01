Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rock shrimp tempura in Farmingdale

Farmingdale restaurants
Farmingdale restaurants that serve rock shrimp tempura

Lotus Restaurant

345 Conklin St, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Rock Shrimp*$16.00
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale - 122 Secatogue Ave

122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale

Avg 4.3 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rock Shrimp Tempura$12.99
Shrimp tempura served with lemon miso dressing & spicy mayo
