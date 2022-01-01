Short ribs in Farmingdale
Farmingdale restaurants that serve short ribs
More about The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale
The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale
189 Main Street, Farmingdale
|Angus Beef Short Ribs
|$19.95
A Rolling Spring Roll favorite! Sliced short ribs that are marinated and then grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale
SUSHI • NOODLES
TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale
122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale
|Lunch-Grilled Baby Short Ribs
|$15.00
Korean style grilled marinated baby short ribs, beddig of onion & bell pepper
|Baby Short Ribs
|$30.00
Korean style grilled marinated baby short ribs, beddig of onion & bell pepper