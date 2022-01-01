Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Farmingdale

Farmingdale restaurants
Farmingdale restaurants that serve short ribs

The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale

189 Main Street, Farmingdale

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Angus Beef Short Ribs$19.95
A Rolling Spring Roll favorite! Sliced short ribs that are marinated and then grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
SUSHI • NOODLES

TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale

Avg 4.3 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch-Grilled Baby Short Ribs$15.00
Korean style grilled marinated baby short ribs, beddig of onion & bell pepper
Baby Short Ribs$30.00
Korean style grilled marinated baby short ribs, beddig of onion & bell pepper
