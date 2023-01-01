Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Farmingdale

Go
Farmingdale restaurants
Toast

Farmingdale restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

317

317 Main Street, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Shrimp Tacos$18.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
More about 317
Item pic

 

High tide taco bar

257 Main Street, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$6.00
salsa verde, queso blanco, chopped lettuce + pico
More about High tide taco bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmingdale

Clams

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Mac And Cheese

Pork Fried Rice

Sliders

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Farmingdale to explore

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2015 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston