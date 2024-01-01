Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tempura rolls in
Farmingdale
/
Farmingdale
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Farmingdale restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Lotus Restaurant
345 Conklin St, Farmingdale
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$10.00
More about Lotus Restaurant
SUSHI • NOODLES
TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale - 122 Secatogue Ave
122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale
Avg 4.3
(790 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.00
Cucumber, Avocado and Eel Sauce
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale - 122 Secatogue Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Farmingdale
Garlic Knots
Cookies
Nachos
Chicken Katsu
Tacos
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Octopus
Pudding
More near Farmingdale to explore
Hicksville
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Massapequa
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Amityville
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Massapequa Park
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Woodbury
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2594 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(791 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(417 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1977 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston