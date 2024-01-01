Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Singapore mei fun in Farmingdale

Farmingdale restaurants
Farmingdale restaurants that serve singapore mei fun

Lotus Restaurant

345 Conklin St, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Singapore Mei Fun$18.00
More about Lotus Restaurant
MOGU MODERN CHINESE KITCHEN

1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Singapore Mei Fun Noodles$10.95
(NOT gluten-free) Curry seasoned thin rice noodles with chicken, egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.
Singapore Mei Fun Noodles$9.95
(NOT gluten-free, vegetarian when ordered with no protein) Curry seasoned thin rice noodles with egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.
More about MOGU MODERN CHINESE KITCHEN

