Singapore mei fun in Farmingdale

MOGU MODERN CHINESE KITCHEN
1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale
|Chicken Singapore Mei Fun Noodles
|$10.95
(NOT gluten-free) Curry seasoned thin rice noodles with chicken, egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.
|Singapore Mei Fun Noodles
|$9.95
(NOT gluten-free, vegetarian when ordered with no protein) Curry seasoned thin rice noodles with egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.