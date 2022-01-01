Strawberry shortcake in Farmingdale
Farmingdale restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
More about The MeetBall Place - Farmingdale - TMP Farmingdale
The MeetBall Place - Farmingdale - TMP Farmingdale
206 main st, Farmingdale
|STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
|$9.00
More about YAAAS TEA-Farmingdale - 118 Secatogue Ave
YAAAS TEA-Farmingdale - 118 Secatogue Ave
118 Secatogue Avenue, Farmingdale
|Merry Strawberry Shortcake Jar
|$6.95
Extremely popular Japanese strawberry shortcake, aka Japanese Christmas cake, is made of soft, fluffy layers of sponge cake, fresh strawberries and fresh whipped cream