Sweet potato tempura rolls in Farmingdale

Farmingdale restaurants that serve sweet potato tempura rolls

Lotus Restaurant

345 Conklin St, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
More about Lotus Restaurant
SUSHI • NOODLES

TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale - 122 Secatogue Ave

122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale

Avg 4.3 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$7.00
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale - 122 Secatogue Ave

