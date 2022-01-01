Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable dumplings in Farmingdale

Farmingdale restaurants
Farmingdale restaurants that serve vegetable dumplings

Item pic

 

MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen

1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings$6.95
(vegan) 6 authentic northeast style handmade vegetable dumplings. Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.
More about MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN

300 FULTON STREET, FARMINGDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumplings, Vegetable - 1 box (300 pcs)$112.12
Don't Use Dumplings, Vegetable - 1 box (400 pcs) ALPHA ONLY$112.00
[TW - 1 box / ThFSa - 1 box / Sun - 1 box]
More about MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale

Avg 4.3 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Dumpling (4)$6.00
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

