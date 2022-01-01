Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waffles in
Farmingdale
/
Farmingdale
/
Waffles
Farmingdale restaurants that serve waffles
Kick'n Chicken
342 Main Street, Farmingdale
No reviews yet
Tender n' Waffles
$9.95
More about Kick'n Chicken
SALADS • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2377 Broad Hollow Road, Farmingdale
Avg 4.2
(1512 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers
$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
