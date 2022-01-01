Wontons in Farmingdale

Wonton soup image

NOODLES

SESAME Chinese Kitchen

503 CONKLIN ST, Farmingdale

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wonton soup$2.25
Pork wontons in savoury soup.
More about SESAME Chinese Kitchen
Wonton Soup image

 

MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen

1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$4.95
Mini pork wontons complemented with roast pork, fresh baby bok choy, and finely sliced scallions in a soul-warming chicken broth.
Popcorn Wontons$4.95
Oven-baked, crispy, fun-sized pork wontons. Served with Ginger Vinegar sauce on the side.
More about MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
Wonton Soup Base (Quart) image

 

MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN

300 FULTON STREET, FARMINGDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup Base (Quart)$10.00
Quart
More about MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN
Tasty Mini Wonton Soup image

SUSHI • NOODLES

TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

122 secatogue Ave, farmingdale

Avg 4.3 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tasty Mini Wonton Soup$4.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

