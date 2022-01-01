Wontons in Farmingdale
Farmingdale restaurants that serve wontons
More about SESAME Chinese Kitchen
NOODLES
SESAME Chinese Kitchen
503 CONKLIN ST, Farmingdale
|Wonton soup
|$2.25
Pork wontons in savoury soup.
More about MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale
|Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Mini pork wontons complemented with roast pork, fresh baby bok choy, and finely sliced scallions in a soul-warming chicken broth.
|Popcorn Wontons
|$4.95
Oven-baked, crispy, fun-sized pork wontons. Served with Ginger Vinegar sauce on the side.
More about MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN
MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN
300 FULTON STREET, FARMINGDALE
|Wonton Soup Base (Quart)
|$10.00
Quart