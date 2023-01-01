Farmington restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackbeard’s Fish n Chips - 295 Kelli Ave.

295 Kelli St., Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4 PIECE SHRIMP MEAL$13.99
Four crispy golden butterflied shrimp, our signature fries and chips mix, choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hushpuppies, premium sauce and a 22 oz drink.
TORTUGA$15.99
2 Pieces of Crispy, Flaky Cod, 4 Golden Butterflied Shrimp, Our Signature Fries and Chips Mix, Choice of Coleslaw or Potato Salad, 2 Hush Puppies, Choice of Sauce, and a 22 oz Drink.
3 PIECE CHICKEN MEAL$10.99
Three pieces of crispy flavorful chicken strips, signature fries and chips mix, choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hush puppies, and a 22 oz drink.
More about Blackbeard’s Fish n Chips - 295 Kelli Ave.
Big River Steel Cafe image

 

Big River Steel Cafe

2027 East State HWY 198, Osceola

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Brew Pub Burger$6.75
Black Angus Burger with Choice of Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles available on the self service burger station.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$4.25
Fried Wisconsin White Cheddar with a Crispy Breading.
Steel Mill Breakfast$6.75
Two Eggs Cooked to Order with Fresh Baked Biscuit, Side of Sausage or Bacon, and a Hash Brown.
More about Big River Steel Cafe
Main pic

 

Farmington First Students - 589 Rheas Mill Rd.

589 Rheas Mill Rd., Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Farmington First Students - 589 Rheas Mill Rd.

