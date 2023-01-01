Farmington restaurants you'll love
Must-try Farmington restaurants
More about Blackbeard’s Fish n Chips - 295 Kelli Ave.
Blackbeard’s Fish n Chips - 295 Kelli Ave.
295 Kelli St., Farmington
|Popular items
|4 PIECE SHRIMP MEAL
|$13.99
Four crispy golden butterflied shrimp, our signature fries and chips mix, choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hushpuppies, premium sauce and a 22 oz drink.
|TORTUGA
|$15.99
2 Pieces of Crispy, Flaky Cod, 4 Golden Butterflied Shrimp, Our Signature Fries and Chips Mix, Choice of Coleslaw or Potato Salad, 2 Hush Puppies, Choice of Sauce, and a 22 oz Drink.
|3 PIECE CHICKEN MEAL
|$10.99
Three pieces of crispy flavorful chicken strips, signature fries and chips mix, choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hush puppies, and a 22 oz drink.
More about Big River Steel Cafe
Big River Steel Cafe
2027 East State HWY 198, Osceola
|Popular items
|The Brew Pub Burger
|$6.75
Black Angus Burger with Choice of Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles available on the self service burger station.
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$4.25
Fried Wisconsin White Cheddar with a Crispy Breading.
|Steel Mill Breakfast
|$6.75
Two Eggs Cooked to Order with Fresh Baked Biscuit, Side of Sausage or Bacon, and a Hash Brown.