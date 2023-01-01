Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve tacos

Blackbeard’s Fish n Chips - 295 Kelli Ave.

295 Kelli St., Farmington

FISH TACO$3.99
REMI’S CHICKEN TACO$3.79
REMI’S CHICKEN TACOS MEAL$11.99
More about Blackbeard’s Fish n Chips - 295 Kelli Ave.
Big River Steel Cafe

2027 East State HWY 198, Osceola

Taco Chicken Pizza$15.50
House made pizza sauce with a 5 blend cheese on a 16'' pizza crust. (Whole pizza)
topped with taco chicken and home made pico de gallo.
Whole pizzas are made to order. They are not pre-prepared and will take appx 17-20 minutes to be prepped, cooked, boxed and ready to serve.
Green chili pork tacos$12.00
Slow cooked pork simmered in a green chili sauce topped with fresh made salsa served with chili lime green beans and mexican rice
More about Big River Steel Cafe
