Tacos in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve tacos
More about Blackbeard’s Fish n Chips - 295 Kelli Ave.
Blackbeard’s Fish n Chips - 295 Kelli Ave.
295 Kelli St., Farmington
|FISH TACO
|$3.99
|REMI’S CHICKEN TACO
|$3.79
|REMI’S CHICKEN TACOS MEAL
|$11.99
More about Big River Steel Cafe
Big River Steel Cafe
2027 East State HWY 198, Osceola
|Taco Chicken Pizza
|$15.50
House made pizza sauce with a 5 blend cheese on a 16'' pizza crust. (Whole pizza)
topped with taco chicken and home made pico de gallo.
Whole pizzas are made to order. They are not pre-prepared and will take appx 17-20 minutes to be prepped, cooked, boxed and ready to serve.
|Green chili pork tacos
|$12.00
Slow cooked pork simmered in a green chili sauce topped with fresh made salsa served with chili lime green beans and mexican rice