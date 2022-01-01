Farmington restaurants you'll love

Farmington restaurants
Toast
  • Farmington

Farmington's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Must-try Farmington restaurants

Farmington Polo Club image

 

Farmington Polo Club

162 Town Farm Rd., Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$8.00
Crispy Tater Tots with the option to add bacon and/or cheddar cheese sauce.
Soft Pretzel Nuggets$8.00
Soft Pretzel Nuggets
Cheeseburger$11.00
Chesseburger with lettuce, tomato, red onion served on a Kaiser roll
More about Farmington Polo Club
Loco Urban Street Food image

 

Loco Urban Street Food

1274 Farmington Ave, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada$10.95
Grilled steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, queso fundido, fries
Beef Barbacoa$9.95
Guajillo braised brisket, chipotle salsa, slaw, salsa mexicana
Tijuana Caesar$7.50
cotija cheese, ajo peppercorn crema, tortilla chips
More about Loco Urban Street Food
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen

1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$5.95
Crispy straight french fries. Trust me, you will love them.
Margarita Panini$11.95
Grilled Chicken, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes.
8 Chicken Wings$11.95
Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.
More about Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
Mama Lukes Farmington image

 

Mama Lukes Farmington

372 Scott Swamp Road, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Small Eggplant Fries$10.99
Crispy fried eggplant with romano cheese and marinara
Garlic Bread
Topped with garlic, butter, herbs, mozzarella, and cheddar. Served with marinara sauce.
Alla Vodka$17.49
Tomato, cream, prosciutto, shallots, red pepper flakes, vodka sauce.
More about Mama Lukes Farmington
Butchers & Bakers image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Butchers & Bakers

270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101, Farmington

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom$14.00
Soubise + cremini + shiitake + portobello + truffle oil
Buy Two Pizzas and get one cheese for free$25.00
order any two menu pizzas and we will throw in a cheese for free ( deal valid Wednesday and Thursday 4pm-8pm only)
Meatball$14.00
San Marzano tomato + mozzarella
More about Butchers & Bakers
HBC - Farmington, CT image

 

HBC - Farmington, CT

767 Farmington Ave, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
E-BAT$7.49
Egg, bacon, avocado, and tomato. With melted cheddar on brioche bun.
Breakfast Burrito$7.49
Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, black beans, and cubanelle salsa on a wheat wrap
Alt-B$8.49
Avocado, romaine, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough. Add house-roasted turkey for our take on a classic club sandwich
More about HBC - Farmington, CT
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

345 Colt Hwy, Farmington

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich
BUILD YOUR OWN! Choose your bread, eggs, additional protein, add-ons, and sauces.
Latte
A double shot of espresso paired with steamed milk of your choice. Flavor shots are available to add!
Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over ice water.
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
Fork and Fire image

TAPAS

Fork and Fire

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.6 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sammy$16.00
Southern Fried Breaded Chicken / Alabama Buffalo Sauce / Lettuce / Tomato / House Pickles / Shoestring Potatoes
Blue Cheese Burger$18.00
Cato Corner Black Ledge Blue Blue / Pickled Red Onion / Smoked Bacon / Chipotle Aioli / FriesGrilled Chicken or Veggie Burger available upon request
The Burger$18.00
Lettuce / Tomato / American Cheese / Caramelized Onions / "4" Special Sauce / Shoestring Potatoes
Grilled Chicken or Veggie Burger available upon request
More about Fork and Fire
Naples Pizza - Farmington image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Naples Pizza - Farmington

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (552 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.25
Romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan with our house Caesar dressing.
House Salad$7.25
Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green olives, peppers, croutons and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette.
Med Cheese Add Toppings$16.95
Traditional thin crust pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
More about Naples Pizza - Farmington
Toro Loco image

TAPAS

Toro Loco

1274 Farmington Ave, FARMINGTON

Avg 4 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Corn Esquites$8.00
chili-lime aioli, cotija
Empanada$8.50
Corn, oaxaca cheese, chili aioli
Bravas$8.50
crispy potatoes, adobo mole, ajo crema
More about Toro Loco

