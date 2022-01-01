Farmington restaurants you'll love
Farmington Polo Club
162 Town Farm Rd., Farmington
|Tater Tots
|$8.00
Crispy Tater Tots with the option to add bacon and/or cheddar cheese sauce.
|Soft Pretzel Nuggets
|$8.00
Soft Pretzel Nuggets
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Chesseburger with lettuce, tomato, red onion served on a Kaiser roll
Loco Urban Street Food
1274 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Carne Asada
|$10.95
Grilled steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, queso fundido, fries
|Beef Barbacoa
|$9.95
Guajillo braised brisket, chipotle salsa, slaw, salsa mexicana
|Tijuana Caesar
|$7.50
cotija cheese, ajo peppercorn crema, tortilla chips
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|French Fries
|$5.95
Crispy straight french fries. Trust me, you will love them.
|Margarita Panini
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes.
|8 Chicken Wings
|$11.95
Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.
Mama Lukes Farmington
372 Scott Swamp Road, Farmington
|Small Eggplant Fries
|$10.99
Crispy fried eggplant with romano cheese and marinara
|Garlic Bread
Topped with garlic, butter, herbs, mozzarella, and cheddar. Served with marinara sauce.
|Alla Vodka
|$17.49
Tomato, cream, prosciutto, shallots, red pepper flakes, vodka sauce.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Butchers & Bakers
270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101, Farmington
|Mushroom
|$14.00
Soubise + cremini + shiitake + portobello + truffle oil
|Buy Two Pizzas and get one cheese for free
|$25.00
order any two menu pizzas and we will throw in a cheese for free ( deal valid Wednesday and Thursday 4pm-8pm only)
|Meatball
|$14.00
San Marzano tomato + mozzarella
HBC - Farmington, CT
767 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|E-BAT
|$7.49
Egg, bacon, avocado, and tomato. With melted cheddar on brioche bun.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.49
Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, black beans, and cubanelle salsa on a wheat wrap
|Alt-B
|$8.49
Avocado, romaine, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough. Add house-roasted turkey for our take on a classic club sandwich
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
345 Colt Hwy, Farmington
|Breakfast Sandwich
BUILD YOUR OWN! Choose your bread, eggs, additional protein, add-ons, and sauces.
|Latte
A double shot of espresso paired with steamed milk of your choice. Flavor shots are available to add!
|Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over ice water.
TAPAS
Fork and Fire
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Fried Chicken Sammy
|$16.00
Southern Fried Breaded Chicken / Alabama Buffalo Sauce / Lettuce / Tomato / House Pickles / Shoestring Potatoes
|Blue Cheese Burger
|$18.00
Cato Corner Black Ledge Blue Blue / Pickled Red Onion / Smoked Bacon / Chipotle Aioli / FriesGrilled Chicken or Veggie Burger available upon request
|The Burger
|$18.00
Lettuce / Tomato / American Cheese / Caramelized Onions / "4" Special Sauce / Shoestring Potatoes
Grilled Chicken or Veggie Burger available upon request
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Naples Pizza - Farmington
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Caesar Salad
|$7.25
Romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan with our house Caesar dressing.
|House Salad
|$7.25
Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green olives, peppers, croutons and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Med Cheese Add Toppings
|$16.95
Traditional thin crust pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.