Farmington restaurants you'll love

Go
Farmington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Farmington

Must-try Farmington restaurants

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen

1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Mozzarella breaded and fried, served with our home made marinara sauce.
8 Chicken Wings$12.95
Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.
French Fries$6.95
Crispy straight french fries. Trust me, you will love them.
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
Mama Lukes Farmington image

 

Mama Lukes Farmington - 372 Scott Swamp Road

372 Scott Swamp Road, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Alla Vodka$18.99
Tomato, cream, prosciutto, shallots, red pepper flakes, vodka sauce.
Small Eggplant Fries$11.99
Crispy fried eggplant with romano cheese and marinara
Large Eggplant Fries$14.99
Crispy fried eggplant with romano cheese and marinara
Mama Lukes Farmington - 372 Scott Swamp Road
Consumer pic

 

Butchers and Bakers

270 Farmington ave, FARMINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$13.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
Steak and Cheese Grinder$14.00
Chopped steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, our house-made Worcestershire sauce and American cheese
Fig and Brie$14.00
Pear, Brie, Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Mozzarella and Baby Arugula
Butchers and Bakers
HBC - Farmington, CT image

 

HBC - Farmington

767 Farmington Ave, Farmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Noshman's Brooklyn Bagels$1.89
Enjoy a Noshman's Bagel, choose your flavor
Breakfast Burrito$8.49
Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, black beans, and cubanelle salsa on a wheat wrap
Alt-B$6.00
Avocado, romaine, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough. Add house-roasted turkey for our take on a classic club sandwich
HBC - Farmington
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6

345 Colt Highway, Farmington

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$0.00
A double shot of espresso paired with steamed milk of your choice. Flavor shots are available to add!
Breakfast Sandwich$0.00
BUILD YOUR OWN! Choose your bread, eggs, additional protein, add-ons, and sauces.
Holiday Blend$0.00
This year's Holiday Blend is a perfectly decadent medium roast with a rich body with smooth, velvety notes of hot chocolate and warm spices like cinnamon.
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
Fork and Fire image

TAPAS

Fork and Fire

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.6 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 piece wings$13.00
House Breaded Crispy Chicken Wings served with your choice of sauce
"Black and Blue" Burger$18.00
Crumbled Blue Cheese/ Pickled Red Onion/ Smoked Bacon/ Chipotle Aioli/ Fries
Make them Truffle Parm Fries +2
Kale Caesar$12.00
House Caesar Dressing / Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs/ Parmigiano Reggiano/ Crispy Egg
Fork and Fire
Naples Pizza - Farmington image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Naples Pizza - Farmington

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (552 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sm. House Salad$7.25
Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green olives, peppers, croutons and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette.
Lg Cheese Add Toppings$20.95
Traditional thin crust pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Fries$9.95
Fresh handcut eggplant breaded & fried, served with a side of housemade marinara sauce.
Naples Pizza - Farmington
Toro Loco image

TAPAS

Toro Loco

1274 Farmington Ave, FARMINGTON

Avg 4 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Corn Esquites$8.50
chili-lime aioli, cotija
Empanada$8.50
Corn, oaxaca cheese, chili aioli
FUNDIDO$0.00
chihuahua, manchego, oaxaca
Toro Loco
Farmington Polo Club image

 

Farmington Polo Club - 162 Town Farm Rd.

162 Town Farm Rd., Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Farmington Polo Club - 162 Town Farm Rd.
Butchers & Bakers image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Butchers & Bakers

270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101, Farmington

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Butchers & Bakers
Galleria Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Galleria Restaurant

2 Spring Ln, Farmington

Avg 4.9 (130 reviews)
Fast Pay
Galleria Restaurant

