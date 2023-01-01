Farmington restaurants you'll love
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.95
Mozzarella breaded and fried, served with our home made marinara sauce.
|8 Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.
|French Fries
|$6.95
Crispy straight french fries. Trust me, you will love them.
Mama Lukes Farmington - 372 Scott Swamp Road
372 Scott Swamp Road, Farmington
|Alla Vodka
|$18.99
Tomato, cream, prosciutto, shallots, red pepper flakes, vodka sauce.
|Small Eggplant Fries
|$11.99
Crispy fried eggplant with romano cheese and marinara
|Large Eggplant Fries
|$14.99
Crispy fried eggplant with romano cheese and marinara
Butchers and Bakers
270 Farmington ave, FARMINGTON
|Margherita
|$13.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
|Steak and Cheese Grinder
|$14.00
Chopped steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, our house-made Worcestershire sauce and American cheese
|Fig and Brie
|$14.00
Pear, Brie, Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Mozzarella and Baby Arugula
HBC - Farmington
767 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Noshman's Brooklyn Bagels
|$1.89
Enjoy a Noshman's Bagel, choose your flavor
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.49
Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, black beans, and cubanelle salsa on a wheat wrap
|Alt-B
|$6.00
Avocado, romaine, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough. Add house-roasted turkey for our take on a classic club sandwich
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
345 Colt Highway, Farmington
|Latte
|$0.00
A double shot of espresso paired with steamed milk of your choice. Flavor shots are available to add!
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$0.00
BUILD YOUR OWN! Choose your bread, eggs, additional protein, add-ons, and sauces.
|Holiday Blend
|$0.00
This year's Holiday Blend is a perfectly decadent medium roast with a rich body with smooth, velvety notes of hot chocolate and warm spices like cinnamon.
Fork and Fire
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|6 piece wings
|$13.00
House Breaded Crispy Chicken Wings served with your choice of sauce
|"Black and Blue" Burger
|$18.00
Crumbled Blue Cheese/ Pickled Red Onion/ Smoked Bacon/ Chipotle Aioli/ Fries
|Kale Caesar
|$12.00
House Caesar Dressing / Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs/ Parmigiano Reggiano/ Crispy Egg
Naples Pizza - Farmington
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Sm. House Salad
|$7.25
Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green olives, peppers, croutons and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Lg Cheese Add Toppings
|$20.95
Traditional thin crust pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.95
Fresh handcut eggplant breaded & fried, served with a side of housemade marinara sauce.
Toro Loco
1274 Farmington Ave, FARMINGTON
|Corn Esquites
|$8.50
chili-lime aioli, cotija
|Empanada
|$8.50
Corn, oaxaca cheese, chili aioli
|FUNDIDO
|$0.00
chihuahua, manchego, oaxaca
Farmington Polo Club - 162 Town Farm Rd.
162 Town Farm Rd., Farmington
Butchers & Bakers
270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101, Farmington
Galleria Restaurant
2 Spring Ln, Farmington