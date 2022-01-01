Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Farmington

Go
Farmington restaurants
Toast

Farmington restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen

1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Brownies$2.85
More about Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
Item pic

 

HBC - Farmington, CT

767 Farmington Ave, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Brownie$3.29
More about HBC - Farmington, CT

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmington

Pierogies

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Avocado Toast

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Farmington to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston