Cinnamon rolls in
Farmington
/
Farmington
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Farmington restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
345 Colt Hwy, Farmington
Avg 4.2
(106 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$4.00
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
HBC - Farmington
767 Farmington Ave, Farmington
No reviews yet
Brioche Cinnamon Roll
$4.79
More about HBC - Farmington
