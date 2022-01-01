Clams in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve clams
More about Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|SM Clams Casino
|$17.95
Olive oil, garlic, baby clams and bacon
|LG Clams Casino
|$26.95
Olive oil, garlic, baby clams and bacon
More about Fork and Fire
TAPAS
Fork and Fire
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Clam Roll
|$16.00
Fried Fresh Clam Strips/ House Remoulade/ Scallions/ Fries
More about Naples Pizza - Farmington
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Naples Pizza - Farmington
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Lg Clam
|$27.95
Pecorino, garlic, oregano, olive oil and crushed red pepper. No mozzarella.
|Med Clam
|$24.95
Pecorino, garlic, oregano, olive oil and crushed red pepper. No mozzarella.
|Sm Clam
|$18.95
Pecorino, garlic, oregano, olive oil and crushed red pepper. No mozzarella.