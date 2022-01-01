Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve clams

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen

1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SM Clams Casino$17.95
Olive oil, garlic, baby clams and bacon
LG Clams Casino$26.95
Olive oil, garlic, baby clams and bacon
TAPAS

Fork and Fire

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.6 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Roll$16.00
Fried Fresh Clam Strips/ House Remoulade/ Scallions/ Fries
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Naples Pizza - Farmington

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (552 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Clam$27.95
Pecorino, garlic, oregano, olive oil and crushed red pepper. No mozzarella.
Med Clam$24.95
Pecorino, garlic, oregano, olive oil and crushed red pepper. No mozzarella.
Sm Clam$18.95
Pecorino, garlic, oregano, olive oil and crushed red pepper. No mozzarella.
