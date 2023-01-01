Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

HBC - Farmington

767 Farmington Ave, Farmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad$6.00
More about HBC - Farmington
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6

345 Colt Highway, Farmington

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad Wrap (Contains Almonds)$12.50
Curry chicken salad, mixed greens, and candied almonds in our whole wheat wrap.
Chicken salad contains egg (mayonnaise), red onion, raisin, cilantro, lime, celery, and curry spices and these cannot be removed. Candied almonds can be removed, but cross contamination may occur.
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6

