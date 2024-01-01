Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Farmington

Go
Farmington restaurants
Toast

Farmington restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

HBC - Farmington

767 Farmington Ave, Farmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Challah French Toast$8.99
Soft challah egg bread dipped in milk and eggs. Served with real-deal maple syrup.
More about HBC - Farmington
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6

345 Colt Highway, Farmington

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast Crunch Latte (Contains Gluten)$0.00
This flashback latte is made with a house-made maple syrup and cinnamon sugar flavor shot, plus the usual double shot of espresso and steamed milk, with a sprinkling of cinnamon on top.
***Flavor shot currently CONTAINS GLUTEN, but we are working on a gluten free replacement!*** DAIRY FREE IF MADE WITH ALTERNATIVE MILK.
Iced French Toast Crunch Latte (Contains Gluten)$0.00
This flashback latte is made with a house-made maple syrup and cinnamon sugar flavor shot, plus the usual double shot of espresso shaken over ice and milk. Topped with a dusting of cinnamon.
***Flavor shot currently CONTAINS GLUTEN, but we are working on a gluten free replacement!*** DAIRY FREE IF MADE WITH ALTERNATIVE MILK.
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmington

Cheese Pizza

Cheesy Bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

Tiramisu

Calamari

Shrimp Scampi

Chocolate Brownies

Italian Sandwiches

Map

More near Farmington to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (211 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1321 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (178 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston