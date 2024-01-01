French toast in Farmington
HBC - Farmington
767 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Challah French Toast
|$8.99
Soft challah egg bread dipped in milk and eggs. Served with real-deal maple syrup.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
345 Colt Highway, Farmington
|French Toast Crunch Latte (Contains Gluten)
|$0.00
This flashback latte is made with a house-made maple syrup and cinnamon sugar flavor shot, plus the usual double shot of espresso and steamed milk, with a sprinkling of cinnamon on top.
***Flavor shot currently CONTAINS GLUTEN, but we are working on a gluten free replacement!*** DAIRY FREE IF MADE WITH ALTERNATIVE MILK.
|Iced French Toast Crunch Latte (Contains Gluten)
|$0.00
This flashback latte is made with a house-made maple syrup and cinnamon sugar flavor shot, plus the usual double shot of espresso shaken over ice and milk. Topped with a dusting of cinnamon.
***Flavor shot currently CONTAINS GLUTEN, but we are working on a gluten free replacement!*** DAIRY FREE IF MADE WITH ALTERNATIVE MILK.