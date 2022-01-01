Grilled chicken in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Farmington Polo Club
162 Town Farm Rd., Farmington
|Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
|$11.00
Spinach tortilla with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, and shredded lettuce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.95
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with your favorite toppings.
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$11.95
Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers and provolone cheese.
|Greek Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$12.95
Romain lettuce, Grilled Chicken, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion and tomatoes.