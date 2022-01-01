Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Club Wrap image

 

Farmington Polo Club

162 Town Farm Rd., Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$11.00
Spinach tortilla with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, and shredded lettuce
More about Farmington Polo Club
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen

1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.95
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with your favorite toppings.
Grilled Chicken Panini$11.95
Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers and provolone cheese.
Greek Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$12.95
Romain lettuce, Grilled Chicken, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion and tomatoes.
More about Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
Mama Lukes Farmington image

 

Mama Lukes Farmington

372 Scott Swamp Road, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken$5.99
Three pieces of grilled chicken with fries.
More about Mama Lukes Farmington

