Nachos in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve nachos

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen

1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Nachos$12.95
Tortilla Chips topped with ground beef, melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa
Nachos$9.95
Tortilla Chips topped with melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa
Chicken Nachos$12.95
Tortilla Chips topped with Grilled Chicken, melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa
More about Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
Toro Loco image

TAPAS

Toro Loco

1274 Farmington Ave, FARMINGTON

Avg 4 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Totopos$10.25
tortilla chips, spicy ranchera, cotija and queso fresco, pepitas
More about Toro Loco

