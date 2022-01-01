Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Farmington

Go
Farmington restaurants
Toast

Farmington restaurants that serve salmon

HBC - Farmington, CT image

 

HBC - Farmington, CT

767 Farmington Ave, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Salmon$5.99
More about HBC - Farmington, CT
Item pic

TAPAS

Fork and Fire

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.6 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Atlantic Island Salmon$28.00
Minted Sweet Pea Puree/ Brinded Fingerlings/ Lemon/ Arugula/ Toasted Pistachios (Gluten Free)
More about Fork and Fire

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmington

Pierogies

Muffins

Chocolate Cake

Quesadillas

Clams

Cheesecake

Pancakes

Pretzels

Map

More near Farmington to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston