Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Farmington
/
Farmington
/
Salmon
Farmington restaurants that serve salmon
HBC - Farmington, CT
767 Farmington Ave, Farmington
No reviews yet
Add Salmon
$5.99
More about HBC - Farmington, CT
TAPAS
Fork and Fire
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
Avg 4.6
(1039 reviews)
Pan Seared Atlantic Island Salmon
$28.00
Minted Sweet Pea Puree/ Brinded Fingerlings/ Lemon/ Arugula/ Toasted Pistachios (Gluten Free)
More about Fork and Fire
Browse other tasty dishes in Farmington
Pierogies
Muffins
Chocolate Cake
Quesadillas
Clams
Cheesecake
Pancakes
Pretzels
More near Farmington to explore
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Southington
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston